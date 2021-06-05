The annual event is a great time for anglers of all ages to fish without a license.

DENVER — Get out the fishing rods! It's Free Fishing Weekend in Colorado.

In the annual event this weekend, June 5 and 6, anglers of all ages can go fishing without a license. It's a great way to get outside with family and friends and take advantage of the state's opportunities to fish for cold- and warm-water species, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW).

Not an expert angler? No problem. CPW has resources to help those interested in fishing throughout the state. For instance, the agency has a map here with 101 family-friendly fishing sites.

Some fishing spots on the map in the Denver metro area with easily accessible shores that are great for kids are Bear Creek Reservoir, City Park Lake in Denver and Quincy Reservoir.

> Video above: Cheesman Canyon offers great fly fishing close to Denver

After Sunday, anglers need a license to fish in Colorado. Licenses can be purchased online, at any CPW office or from more than 600 sales agents across the state. For more information, call 800-244-5613 or visit this website.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.