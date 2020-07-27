In-N-Out construction on pace to open 3 Colorado locations in 2020

Construction is underway on In-N-Out Burger locations in Aurora, Lone Tree and Colorado Springs.

AURORA, Colo. — Coloradans are just months away from getting a double-double and animal-style fries without a plane ticket.

Three In-N-Out Burger locations are under construction in Colorado and on schedule to open by the end of 2020, according to a statement provided to 9NEWS.

"Our construction work continues to move forward for our locations in Colorado Springs, Aurora and Lone Tree," said Denny Warnick, In-N-Out Burger Vice President of Operations. "We are still on track to open our first three Colorado restaurants by the end of the year, and of course our distribution center will need to be operational by that time to support these locations."

The popular burger chain is constructing three initial Colorado locations in Colorado Springs, Aurora and Lone Tree.

"We are very much looking forward to serving Double-Doubles in Colorado late this year, and we appreciate our customers there that have shared their anticipation with us as well," said Warnick.

In-N-Out locations under construction in Colorado:

East Alameda Avenue and South Abilene Street next to Town Center at Aurora.

Interquest Parkway and Voyager Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs.

East Westview Road next to Park Meadows Mall.

In-N-Out is also working to build a 97,900-square-foot distribution facility in Colorado Springs.

"Because of the amount of construction that still needs to take place at our distribution center in Colorado Springs and our restaurant sites, it isn’t yet possible to nail down a precise opening date," said Warnick.

In-N-Out expects the restaurant in Lone Tree to be so busy that designs for the drive-thru lane would accommodate 26 cars at a time. The restaurant would also include indoor and outdoor seating areas that are capable of accommodating up to 90 guests.

The famous burger joint is known for its double-double burger and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger currently has more than 300 fast-food locations throughout several western states including Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Texas.

