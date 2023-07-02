Where to watch F-16 flyovers on July 4th in Colorado

The Colorado Air National Guard will fly military fighter jets over a large part of the state Tuesday on the Fourth of July.

DENVER — The Colorado Air National Guard will perform fighter jet flyovers over a large part of the state Tuesday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The 140th Wing will launch the F-16C Vipers from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:00 a.m. and fly until 12:30 p.m.

The flyovers also come as the Colorado National Guard celebrates 100 years of flying in the state.

The aircraft will perform flyovers in the following locations

Monument

Crested Butte

Lake City

Telluride

Silverton/Ouray

Vail

Granby

Grand Lake

Wellington

Greeley

Firestone

Denver Metro Area

Flyovers could be canceled due to weather.

The events request flyovers from the U.S. Air Force’s Aerial Events Office in Washington, D.C., and flyover times are coordinated with event staff. The flyovers do not cost taxpayers any additional money because they are a part of training for pilots.

“Our nation’s independence is again celebrated by the triumphant ‘sound of freedom’ from the mighty F-16 Viper,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker said. “These flyovers are symbolic of the ever-vigilant defense provided by the Colorado Air National Guard. We’re reminded of this as our aircraft thunder through the skies of Colorado as watchful guardians and defenders of state and nation. We honor the sacrifices of those valiant warriors who have fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy on this and every day.”

