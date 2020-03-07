Colorado Air National Guard performing July 4th flyovers

Members of the 140th Wing will perform flyovers above Fourth of July celebrations across Colorado on Saturday.

AURORA, Colo. — Members of the Colorado Air National Guard's 140th Wing will be performing flyovers above Fourth of July celebrations across the state Saturday.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft will launch from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora before flying over events in Monument, Lake City, Westminster, Redstone and Parker.

The aircraft might also be seen in other locations as they fly between Independence Day celebrations.

“It is truly a privilege to support our local communities in their Independence Day celebrations,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander of the 140th Wing. “We hope Coloradans hear the ‘sound of freedom’ and take a moment to reflect on the things that unite us a nation, as well as the powerful words drafted into our Declaration of Independence.”

Below are the approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be during the flyovers:

Monument, Colorado - 2020 Fourth of July Parade: 9:51 a.m.

Lake City, Colorado - 4th of July Celebration: 10:32 a.m.

Redstone, Colorado - 4th of July Parade: 10:42 a.m.

Westminster, Colorado - 4th of July Celebration: 11:14 a.m.

Parker, Colorado - Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration: 11:19 a.m.

Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and serve as training for pilots, the Colorado Air National Guard said.