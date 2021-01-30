Vote for the new design of Colorado driver's license

Along with picking a new design, Coloradans are asked if they are "interested in more personalization options, such as emojis or other graphics" on the new license.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles' (DMV) contest to find a new Colorado license design is down to the final three.

Residents are asked to vote between the 3 front and 3 back options. The DMV said they got more than 400 entries for the contest.

Aside from choosing the new design for Colorado licenses, the DMV asks residents if they are interested in more personalized options like emojis on the new licenses.

It's not clear from the question where the emojis would be or what emojis you'd be allowed to include.

In Aug. 2020, the DMV launched a contest where local artists could submit three original art pieces to be considered as the new background on Colorado driver's licenses.

>> The video above aired on Aug. 18, 2020, when the DMV launched the contest to spruce up driver's licenses.

The contest was free to enter anyone who lived or studied in Colorado could submit their original artwork for consideration.

The DMV said they received a total of 407 submissions (280 front-side entries, 127 back-side entries) from 119 entrants. A committee narrowed down those entries to the finalists that are now up for a public vote.

Colorado license design options 2021 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

The winner will receive a $500 grant for each side of the design won in the contest thanks to a partnership between the DMV and Colorado Creative Industries, a division of COlorado's Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

The DMV said they would host a joint conference with Gov. Jared Polis to unveil the winning design. Their website said the date and time of this event have yet to be determined.

“Our identification cards and driver's licenses are the one thing that we all carry around almost everywhere we go," said Gov. Jared Polis. "These cards that most of us carry around are the single most present piece of art and represent our identity and the great state that we call home. These cards should be beautiful, a credit to our state, and a point of pride for all Coloradans and to make that happen, we need help from our deep pool of talented creators.”

The new design will debut in the fall of 2021, according to the DMV's website.

To cast a vote for a favorite design, go to the DMV's website, where a photo and description for each design are listed.

The DMV described the contest as a "zero cost effort to make Colorado credentials the most beautiful in the world while highlighting our state’s artists and their work."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.