Here are the vanity license plate requests Colorado rejected in 2022

DENVER — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) rejected 140 personalized license plate requests in 2022.

The DMV said the plates were rejected because the sequence was determined to be lewd, crude or rude.

"We love the creativity and personal pride Coloradoans take in picking their personalized plate," DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. "While most personalized plates are approved, there are a small percentage that do not meet DMV standards and are rejected."

Among the 140 rejected sequences were "VOTE," "BONEY," "BULL," "SIZZ" and "SHIKAKA."

> See the full list of what Colorado rejected here.

The personalized license plates were rejected automatically by the DMV’s processing system, DRIVES, which has an "offensive and omit list."

The list has been built over the years using the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) recommendations, known offensive words and terms, as well as comparing what other states do not allow.

When a customer's personalized plate is rejected, the combination is reviewed by DMV staff members where it can be approved by committee vote. Customers can also appeal the decision to reject a plate sequence.

