Help wanted to design Colorado's 150th anniversary license plate

The public can enter free submissions to design Colorado's next license plate.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) launched a contest on Monday to design a new license plate.

The contest aims to design a plate for Colorado's 150th anniversary.

The Historic Colorado Contest is open for submissions from Monday, Sept. 19 to Wednesday, Nov. 30 and is open to anyone who lives or studies in Colorado.

The contest is free to enter and each participant can submit up to three entries, each of which need to be the participant’s original artwork. The contest will have two divisions: 13 and older, and under 13.

The DMV said entries will be judged on how well the artwork "captures Colorado and its history, the artistic quality and its originality, and how well that design translates into becoming a Colorado license plate."

Finalists will be selected by a committee with a final, public vote on the top three designs. Voting for the winning designs is anticipated to begin in early 2023.

The winners will each receive a special commemorative license plate and a $1,000 grant.

"Coloradans are proud of the state we call home," DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. "Our state has a rich history and we want to honor the legacy of those Coloradans who laid the foundation for our success, and with the Historic Colorado Contest, we will."

