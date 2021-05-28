Here’s how to watch the Colorado National Guard’s Memorial Day flyovers

F-16s will fly over Parker, Grand Junction and Silverton on Monday, May 31.

DENVER — The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons over a wide swath of the state on Monday morning to commemorate the Memorial Day holiday.

The flyovers will happen between 10 a.m. and noon over the Parker Cemetery, Grand Junction and Silverton, according to a news release from the national guard.

Here are the approximate times for the flyovers. More locations could come pending approval from the U.S. Air Force:



Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be visible are:

10 a.m. – Parker

10:40 a.m. – Grand Junction

11:05 a.m. – Silverton

> Video above: Colorado Air National Guard conducts F-16 jet flyover for Veterans Day

The Colorado National Guard said the flyovers serve as training for the pilots and don’t cost taxpayers extra money.

"The Airmen of the COANG are honored to take part in Memorial Day events all across the state,” 140th Wing Commander and U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Fesler said in a news release. “As you hear the roar of freedom rip across the Colorado skies this weekend, I ask that you take a moment to remember the men and women who courageously gave their lives in service to our country. Remember their names, remember their stories, and most of all remember their sacrifices."

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.