Where to watch Colorado's Memorial Day F-16 flyovers

The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons over a wide swath of the state Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons over a wide swath of the state on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

The flyovers are estimated to occur between 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Monday over Denver, Boulder, Brighton, Thornton, Parker and Monte Vista.

This year, Colorado National Guard is celebrating 100 years of aviation in Colorado.

"Flyovers are a tradition during patriotic holiday observances that show dedication and support to community, state and nation as well as showcase the air power of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air National Guard," said a statement from the Colorado Air National Guard.

The Colorado National Guard said the flyovers serve as training for the pilots and don’t cost taxpayers extra money.



Colorado flyover events

Events approved by the U.S. Air Force to receive a flyover between 10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Monday, May 29, if weather allows:

Bolder Boulder Memorial Day Tribute Boulder

Adams County Veterans Memorial Grand Opening Brighton

Memorial Day Remembrance Service Thornton

Fort Logan Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony Denver

Homelake Memorial Day Observance Monte Vista/Homelake

14th Annual Memorial Day Veterans' Service of Remembrance Parker



> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.