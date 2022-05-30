Here's how to watch the Colorado National Guard's Memorial Day flyovers

The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons over a wide swath of the state Monday.

DENVER — The Colorado National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons over a wide swath of the state on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

The flyovers will happen between 10:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. in Parker, Grand Junction, Denver and Boulder, according to a news release from the national guard.

The Colorado National Guard said the flyovers serve as training for the pilots and don’t cost taxpayers extra money.

Approximate locations and times on Monday, May 30:

10:45 a.m. – Parker

10:50 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction

11:15 a.m. – Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver

12 p.m. – Boulder

“With the assistance of military musical professionals from Wyoming, the National Guard is proud to bring World War II-era music to Northern Colorado for this year’s Memorial Day observance,” said the Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan.

Clellan will speak at a Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction on Monday.

