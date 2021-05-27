We want to know about the cool stories in Colorado that aren't being told

Each Friday, we're bringing back our 9Neighborhoods series, and we want to know about places we should visit as COVID-19 restrictions loosen.

DENVER — Let’s be real: 2020 was a year for staying in our own neighborhoods.

But now that more and more people have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine and health officials are beginning to loosen restrictions and guidance when it comes to travel, it feels a lot more responsible to bring back the 9Neighborhoods series.

9NEWS has been doing it for a while, but if you have no idea what I’m talking about, here’s the concept: each week, we highlight a community or town in Colorado, and talk about the cool things to explore, the cool people who live there, and the cool businesses to check out.

In recent years, this has brought us everywhere from Five Points to the super awesome San Luis Valley town of Saguache to Karval, where this city girl got to experience her first and (as of this writing) only calf birth on the Eastern Plains (this was totally unrelated to the story, for the record).

And then, there’s the chance to highlight good news and good people in our communities. Some of my favorite work memories involve grabbing coffee with a super passionate group of people who want to make Walden better, getting an early tour of a historic theater, and trying to emulate “Eat, Pray, Love” in Red Feather Lakes.

It’s an understatement to say that the pandemic has changed things, and that’s especially clear in Colorado’s smaller communities.

And that’s why we want your help as we restart 9Neighborhoods again: tell us about the untold stories where you live, so we can learn about our neighbors after a year apart.

We’ll be doing this every Friday on 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS Instagram. Some of the stories I have in the works include a trip to Burlington and a bike tour of Lakewood.