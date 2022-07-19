Colorado Parks and Wildlife's mascot gets a makeover

COLORADO, USA — To help celebrate its 125th anniversary, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has given its mascot Elbert a long-awaited makeover.
The older Elbert, admits CPW, was a bit creepy, and you didn't see many kids eager to get their picture taken with a semi-evil-grin mascot.
"He wasn't as approachable," Michelle Seubert, Barr Lake State Park park manager said. "As a park ranger, one of my main jobs is education. We really wanted him to be approachable so people would ask questions about bighorn sheep."
So Elbert, the bighorn sheep, got a "glow up."
Elbert first appeared in the early 2000s. It got its name from Mount Elbert, the highest point in Colorado.
According to CPW, with so much wildlife to choose from in Colorado, they chose a bighorn sheep because they nearly went extinct in the 19th century. Hunting restrictions helped bring them back.
People can find the new and improved mascot at various events that promote hunting, fishing, parks and wildlife.
