Colorado Pint Day is back with a new collectible glass

Colorado Pint Day is a tradition that has reached cult-level status with the sale of limited edition pint glasses.

DENVER — The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) has announced the return of Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday, April 7.

A tradition that has reached cult-level status with the sale of limited edition pint glasses, Colorado Pint Day is presented annually by the CBG, a nonprofit trade organization for independent Colorado craft breweries.

On April 7, $1 from each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

Created by Colorado-based designer Brooks Engel of Nowhere Land Supply, “Catch a Pint” is the theme for the 2021 edition of the Colorado Pint Day artwork, said the CBG.

> Above video: A look back at Colorado Pint Day 2020.

“On top of the fish being the focal point I wanted to incorporate beer and other outdoor imagery, so the addition of the tap handles and fishing reels, as well as the mountains, trees and tent, gave it an overall Colorado feel,” said Engel. “I also played with the idea of day and night on each side of the glass so it wasn't a complete reflection on each side."

CBG said the 2021 creative concept will be printed on 16-oz Libbey Willi Becher glasses, adding more color and depth once beer is poured into the glass.

“Breweries and beer are a big part of the Colorado lifestyle, and it has always been a bucket list project of mine to work on beer can and pint designs,” said Engel. “Colorado Pint Day glasses have become almost an exclusive collectors item, so being the person who created the artwork for this year is an awesome experience and I am stoked to be a part of it.”

The CBG continues to work to keep pandemic-stricken Colorado craft breweries afloat.

Colorado Pint Day will help support local, independent craft beer and the Colorado Brewer Guild's mission of promoting and protecting its members through advocacy, education, and public awareness.

More than 100 Colorado breweries participated in last year's Colorado Pint Day.

For more information about Colorado Pint Day, visit ColoradoBeer.org.

