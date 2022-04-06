175 breweries to participate in Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday

Colorado Pint Day is a tradition that has reached cult-level status with the sale of limited edition pint glasses.

DENVER — The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) has announced the return of Colorado Pint Day.

More than 175 breweries across Colorado will participate in the 7th annual Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday, April 6.

A tradition that has reached cult-level status with the sale of limited edition pint glasses, Colorado Pint Day is presented annually by the CBG, a nonprofit trade organization for independent Colorado craft breweries.

On April 6, $1 from each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild.

”Colorado Pint Day is a great way to try a new brewery while also supporting member breweries and the Colorado Brewers Guild,” said CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson. “Make sure to get out early because these glasses will go quickly!”

This year's theme celebrates Colorado Parks & Wildlife and their 125th anniversary.

CBG hosted a competition among brewery members for this year's design. The design from Anna Long — graphic designer and marketing manager from Copper Kettle Brewing Co. and CEO of Norlo Design — was chosen as the winner.

The artwork includes the tagline “Supporting Those That Keep Colorado Wild” and draws inspiration from Colorado’s natural beauty.

“Knowing that there are a lot of talented creatives in our local brewing scene, we decided to hold a friendly competition late last year where brewery employees and contractors could submit their artwork for an opportunity to have their creations featured on Colorado Pint Day glassware and marketing,” said Adelson. “We’re thrilled that this year we had numerous beautiful submissions.”

“Graphic design boils down to being a form of communication and I feel honored that the Colorado Brewers Guild is trusting me to communicate just how special Colorado Parks and Wildlife, craft beer, and the state of Colorado are,” says Long. “Being acknowledged throughout the state of craft beer as a strong designer in this industry is something I am very thankful for and proud of. I have been designing for craft beer for five years now and I know this is what I want to do for the rest of my life—so winning this competition is validation for the years of hard work I have put in!”

The list of participating breweries and map of Colorado Pint Day locations can be found on the CBG website.

