Colorado Pint Day is back with record number of locations

Colorado Pint Day is a tradition that has reached cult-level status with the sale of limited edition pint glasses.

DENVER — The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) has announced the return of Colorado Pint Day.

A record 215 breweries across Colorado will participate in the 8th annual Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday, April 12.

A tradition that has reached cult-level status with the sale of limited edition pint glasses, Colorado Pint Day is presented annually by the CBG, a nonprofit trade organization for independent Colorado craft breweries.

On April 12, $1 from each pint glass sold will be donated to the Colorado Brewers Guild. This year, 29,000 glasses will be available across Colorado.

This year's featured design celebrates the great Colorado road trip with a hand-drawn design that showcases all aspects of the Centennial State. The design was created by Norlo Design CEO Anna Long of Copper Kettle Brewing Co.

The list of participating breweries and map of Colorado Pint Day locations can be found on the CBG website.

