Stoke is high for Colorado Rafters

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Big snows in the mountains this winter can make for big stoke on Colorado's rivers.

Ben Atwell has been a rafting guide for 10 years, and he knows the signs of a good season to come.

"Every day I’m looking at the forecast. We’re going to need 20 more inches to be on schedule for the season," Atwell said, as he got ready to guide another trip for Idaho Springs-based outfitter Liquid Descent. "It's a win-win when we get snow because snowboarding is my favorite thing to do. Rafting is my favorite job ever."

In 2022, the Colorado Rivers Outfitters Association estimated that 543,515 people joined rafting tours, creating a lot of summer jobs for people like Atwell. The economic impact of those trips totaled more than $215 million. The association thinks the numbers could be higher this year because of the extended season.

Multiple companies run rafting trips down Clear Creek, and with all the snowmelt this year, it will be busy even if the season is extended a few weeks. Outfitters suggest finding an experienced guide to help take rafters down any of Colorado's raft-worthy waterways.

“There’s a lot of options out there, and there can be some discrepancies you’ll experience from one company to the next,” said Alan Blado, owner of Liquid Descent.

Blado recommends doing some research. Here are some of his tips for a great rafting experience.

Find a place that has plenty of dressing rooms and bathrooms — why not be comfortable while getting into that wetsuit? Choose a company that has experienced guides. The state has requirements like first aid and CPR training. Every rafting guide should be trained in those. Some companies go farther and have their guides get swift water training and wilderness first responder training. Check to see whether the company has well-maintained, quality gear. Look for little touches like foot cones, which can help keep rafters in the boat. Some companies, like Liquid Descent, have those along with kayakers who travel along with the rafts. “We utilize safety kayakers that paddle along with the trip, just as an added safety measure in case we do have swimmers,” Blado said. It’s a big snowpack this year, so go with professionals. It might not be a great year to try rafting on your own. If an outfitter has dilapidated gear, unprofessional guides, a disorganized shop, and vehicles that look run down, skip it, Blado said. Make sure the outfitter puts safety first. It should be their No. 1 concern. Know your limitations. Sometimes a beginner trip might be all the adrenaline rush you need. Colorado rivers are going to be fun this year. “As long as it’s going to be in Colorado it’s going to be good. You have the Poudre up in Fort Collins, Clear Creek I think is world class, the Colorado river west of the divide is going to have a great season, down in the San Juans the Piedra River, the San Juan River, the Animas … pretty much any river in Colorado this summer is going to be the place to be.”

