Colorado Renaissance Festival will not open in 2020

The fair's magical tour through time and legend has been postponed until June 12, 2021.

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Organizers announced Wednesday they will not open the Colorado Renaissance Festival in 2020.

Originally set to hold its 44th annual festival this summer, the Colorado Renaissance Festival will now return June 12 to Aug. 1, 2021.

"We have been hopeful that circumstances would improve so that we could operate safely, however due to guidelines and restrictions put in place by the state of Colorado, the County Health department, and for the safety of all involved and the community, we feel this is in the best interest of everyone," said a statement from the Colorado Renaissance Festival.

"We understand this is a very impactful decision for our wonderful event and for all those who participate in the fair. We look forward to seeing everyone for the 2021 season."

Above video: A look at the 2016 Colorado Renaissance Festival

Located south of the Denver area in Larkspur, the Colorado Renaissance Festival traditionally features hundreds of artisans, food vendors, jousters, comedy shows and a cast of hundreds.

"We wish everyone the very best during these difficult times. Please stay safe and healthy," said the festival.

Merry Meet, Merry Part, and soon we'll Merry Meet again

