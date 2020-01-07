Colorado Springs' hot air balloon festival will take place this summer

The festival will look different this year with the community able to watch balloons launching from different locations in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Organizers of the annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off have announced the 2020 festival will still take place this Labor Day weekend, but in a heavily modified form.

Labor Day Lift Off’s usual donut eating contest, lake events and field activities will not take place and no vendors will be available. No events will occur at Colorado Springs' Memorial Park.

“The Colorado Springs community will be able to experience early morning balloon launches while balloons fill the city skyline, launching from numerous locations around town,” said Scott Appelman of organizer Hot Apple Productions. "Additionally, we will have a pop up Balloon Glow, weather permitting. Locations to be determined for the upcoming Labor Day weekend."

Above video: How do you make a balloon float without helium?

The 43rd annual Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off is planned to take place Sept. 5 through Sept. 7, 2020.

"I am happy to see this beloved event continue to make a positive impact during this difficult time," said Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off founder Dewey Reinhard.

"Our goal is to create a unique community event that allows residents to continue to enjoy the tradition of the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off," said Sports Corp President and CEO Tom Osborne.

Updates with balloon launch locations will be posted at ColoradoSpringsLaborDayLiftOff.com.

