Colorado State Fair adds to entertainment lineup

The 151st annual Colorado State Fair opens Aug. 25.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair has added two more entertainment acts to the 151st annual festival this summer.

Rapper Lil Jon will perform at the fair's Southwest Motors Events Center on Sept. 2. Chingy will appear as a special guest.

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is set to headline Southwest Motors Events Center on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Tickets for Lil Jon and Iglesias went on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. at ColoradoStateFair.com.

Country-pop trio Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, is scheduled to perform Sept. 1, after postponing their concert last summer.

Lady A said it postponed its 2022 tour dates so band member Charles Kelley could focus on his sobriety. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

The 2023 Colorado State Fair opens Aug. 25 and continues through Sept. 4 in Pueblo.

Other scheduled events include a PRCA Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Monster Trucks and Demolition Derby.

