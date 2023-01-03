'Keep Colorado Wild Pass': Here's how $29 state park fee works at the DMV

The fee will be added to vehicle registrations through the DMV unless owners opt out.

DENVER — Colorado residents now will have an annual state parks pass added to their vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The $29 "Keep Colorado Wild Pass" fee officially went into effect Jan. 1.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the $29 pass fee is included in Coloradans' vehicle registration price total unless the owner opts out.

CPW said its logo will be printed on vehicle registration cards, allowing access to all of Colorado's 43 state parks.

The parks pass can be declined when registering your vehicle with the Division of Motor Vehicles online, through a kiosk, through mail-in options or with a customer service representative in-office.

CPW said the park pass is only offered to Colorado residents during the Colorado vehicle registration process and is not transferable between vehicles and is linked to the vehicle license plate and registration card.

Regularly priced, $80 Colorado state parks passes are still available, CPW said.

"Whether you use the pass to visit state parks or just want to show support for wildlife programs and outdoor first responders, your contribution helps protect the outdoor lifestyle our communities treasure," said CPW Acting Director Heather Disney Dugan. "Our agency is excited to offer affordable access to parks through this conservation pass and we are grateful for our state’s desire to invest more into protecting our great outdoors."

"Choosing the Keep Colorado Wild Pass when registering your vehicle is a great way to support our state park system, search and rescue teams, and much more," said Colorado DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle. "Being able to register your vehicle and purchase the state park’s pass at the same time is more efficient for our customers and supports the DMV’s vision to provide Coloradans a 21st Century customer service experience."

