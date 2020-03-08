Colorado state parks are free to visit on Monday

In celebration of Colorado's birthday, 41 state parks are free to visit on Monday, Aug. 3.

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are celebrating the 144th anniversary of the Centennial State by offering free admission to state parks on Monday.

Park entrance fees will be waived on Aug. 3, but activities like fishing and camping will still require a valid license and permit.

Colorado was first recognized as a state Aug. 1, 1876. CPW said the first Colorado State Park emerged about 80 years later.

"While this year looked a lot different than the last, we’re grateful for epic landscapes, diverse wildlife, endless terrain to explore and good people to adventure with. Happy Colorado Day," CPW said in a tweet.

During the entire month of August, active duty and military veterans can access state parks for free.

Military members and veterans, resident and nonresident, can pick up a free August Military Pass at any Colorado state park or CPW office by showing proof of service.

Looking for suggestions on where to go? CPW put together this list of ideas.

