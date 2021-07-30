Here's when you can visit Colorado state parks for free

In celebration of Colorado's birthday, 42 state parks are free to visit on Monday, Aug. 2.

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are celebrating the 145th anniversary of the Centennial State by offering free admission to state parks on Monday.

Park entrance fees will be waived on Aug. 2, but activities like fishing and camping will still require a valid license and permit.

Colorado was first recognized as a state Aug. 1, 1876. CPW said the first Colorado State Park emerged about 80 years later.

"Colorado Day is an opportunity for everyone to get outside and experience the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities that all of the 42 state parks have to offer," said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. "This day is also the agency's opportunity to say 'thank you' to all of our residents and visitors who enjoy our state parks for their continued support."

CPW manages 42 state parks in Colorado, more than 350 state wildlife areas, all of Colorado's wildlife and a variety of outdoor recreation.

Looking for suggestions on where to go? CPW put together this list of ideas.

> Video above: The best hikes to see wildflowers in Colorado this summer.

Stopping by the scratching tree to satisfy that itch.



🎥 by @RangerTMcCauley at #RoxboroughStatePark pic.twitter.com/cYGFVjNsS4 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 10, 2021

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.