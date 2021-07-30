Here's when you can visit Colorado state parks for free

DENVER — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials are celebrating the 145th anniversary of the Centennial State by offering free admission to state parks on Monday.
Park entrance fees will be waived on Aug. 2, but activities like fishing and camping will still require a valid license and permit.
Colorado was first recognized as a state Aug. 1, 1876. CPW said the first Colorado State Park emerged about 80 years later.
"Colorado Day is an opportunity for everyone to get outside and experience the diverse natural beauty and recreational activities that all of the 42 state parks have to offer," said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. "This day is also the agency's opportunity to say 'thank you' to all of our residents and visitors who enjoy our state parks for their continued support."
CPW manages 42 state parks in Colorado, more than 350 state wildlife areas, all of Colorado's wildlife and a variety of outdoor recreation.
Looking for suggestions on where to go? CPW put together this list of ideas.
> Video above: The best hikes to see wildflowers in Colorado this summer.
