DENVER — It's Valentine's Day, and this year, you can skip the last-minute trip to the drug store to buy something special for your boo.

Instead, get some help from 9NEWS.com, and hand out some very special cards that really show how you feel. After all, this is Colorado — and there's nothing people who live in Colorado like to talk about more than how great Colorado is (unless we're complaining about transplants).

These cards feature icons like Blucifer (his real name is Mustang), Casa Bonita, the Paint Mines, the Denver Mint, Red Rocks, I-70 traffic and Colorado's newest icon: legal recreational marijuana.

Allison Sylte, KUSA

If you're looking at this and saying: "Wait, this idea isn't familiar!" it's not.

We first made some cards three years ago, but upgraded them.

Check out the original Colorado Valentines here:

