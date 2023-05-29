Colorado trails: Beaver Brook Watershed Trail

This is a moderate out-and-back trail to a beautiful reservoir near Evergreen.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — The Beaver Brook Watershed – not to be confused with the Beaver Brook Trail in Genesee Park – is a trail west of Evergreen in Clear Creek County.

Park at either the East Parking Area or the upper trailhead, hike to the Upper Beaver Brook Reservoir, and take a longer trek to get a beautiful view of the reservoir from the hillside above.

From the upper trailhead, it’s a moderate, out-and-back hike of about 2 miles to the reservoir, with a drop in elevation of about 800 feet.

How to get there

From the Denver metro area:

Go west on Interstate 70 to Evergreen Parkway.

Take Evergreen Parkway south to State Highway 103 (Squaw Pass Road, which leads to Mount Evans) and go west.

From there, it’s about three miles to the Beaver Brook Watershed East Parking Area.

It’s about another three miles from the East Parking Area to the Beaver Brook Watershed Trailhead.

Beaver Brook Watershed trailheads

The East Parking Area is at the intersection of State Highway 103 and County Road 107. It has very limited parking with a portable toilet on site.

The Beaver Brook Watershed Trailhead, on the north side of State Highway 103, has a large dirt parking area with no amenities.

There's more space for parking at the upper trailhead, if you don't mind driving the extra three miles up the road.

Hiking from the upper trailhead

The hike from the main trailhead starts at a meadow, though the trail quickly heads into a forest of evergreens and aspen. You’ll notice right away that you’re dropping in elevation, which continues until you reach the reservoir.

Keep in mind that on the hike back to your car, you’ll be gaining back that 800 feet in elevation, which can be steep at times.

Not long after you leave the meadow, watch for this feature on the west side of the trail:

Over Memorial Day weekend, the trail was muddy in places with a few spots of snow. The trail follows a small creek and crosses over it a few times. Be prepared to do a little bit of rock-hopping to keep from getting your feet wet.

After 1.3 miles, you reach a fork in the trail. There’s no signage, so make sure you bring a map or know where you’re going before you head out. To get to the reservoir, go east.

You’ll pass another meadow with beautiful views of the surrounding hills.

About 0.7 miles after the trail forks, you’ll reach Lewis Gulch, where you might have to do some more rock-hopping across the water. This is another spot where the trail splits. To reach the reservoir, continue east.

(If you want to get a view of the reservoir from above, take the trail that goes north, and it’ll be about a mile hike with an elevation gain of about 500 feet.)

From Lewis Gulch, it’s another 0.3 miles to the reservoir. Look for an unmarked trail on the north side of the main trail that leads to the west end of Upper Beaver Brook Reservoir.

You can walk along most of the south side of the reservoir, and there’s even a bench where you can stop to rest, have some water and food, and enjoy the view.

Remember that Upper Beaver Brook Reservoir is a source of drinking water, so don’t go into the water, and don’t let your dogs go in the water, either. There aren’t any picnic areas or trash receptacles at the reservoir or the trailhead, so take your trash with you.

From the reservoir, you can hike back the way you came to return to the trailhead or continue going east for another 0.7 miles to the East Parking Area.

Are dogs allowed?

Yes, dogs are permitted on leash only. On the Sunday before Memorial Day, there were lots of dogs enjoying the trail with their humans.

Are mountain bikes allowed?

Yes

