Coloradans share their best tulip photos

COLORADO, USA — Tulip season has arrived in Colorado.
Coloradoans have shared amazing photos of their orange, red, pink, white and purple tulips from across the state.
Denver Botanic Gardens, home to more than 15 types of tulips, has more than 14,000 tulips bursting with color. Also famous for its spring tulips is Boulder's Pearl Street Mall with block-after-block spring flowers.
> Above video: Learn about the 14,000 tulips at Denver Botanic Gardens.
Colorado Tulips 2021
