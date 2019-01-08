FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Wildlife officials are searching for an aggressive black bear that threatened campers in Colorado.

The Coloradoan reported Tuesday that the bear clawed at a campsite and prompted a man to fire a warning shot Saturday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers say the bear returned to the Chambers Lake campground 63 miles (101 kilometers) west of Fort Collins before being hazed with pepper spray and scared off again.

Wildlife officials say bear encounters have been frequent in the area and that six reports were confirmed this month.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife say they have received more than 2,500 bear sighting reports since April 1 statewide.

The agency says they have killed 56 bears and relocated 23 bears.

Officials say campers should bear proof campsites by securing all belongings, especially food.

