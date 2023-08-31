Colorado museum hosting historic aircraft Labor Day weekend

Aircraft enthusiasts can book a flight aboard one of the rare birds.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The public is invited to see two rare, historic aircraft up close in Colorado this weekend.

Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum will host the "History Comes to Life Showcase" at Exploration of Flight, located at Centennial Airport from Friday through Monday.

The Labor Day weekend event is being held in partnership with EAA Rocky Mountain Chapter 301 and Commemorative Air Force Central Texas Wing.

Featured aircraft include the 1920s Ford Trimotor, known as the first luxury airliner, and the C-47 "That’s All, Brother" that led the invasion on D-Day in 1944.

Also on the ramp will be a 1947 C-45 Twin Beech and a 1943 SNJ from the Commemorative Air Force Gulf Coast Wing.

The aircraft will be available on the ground for tours and also will be available for flights. Tickets for the History Comes to Life Showcase and flight tickets are available at WingsMuseum.org.

Ford’s Trimotor aircraft is recognized as the world’s first luxury airliner. Ford manufactured 199 Trimotors between 1926 and 1933, and fewer than 10 are still airworthy today.

