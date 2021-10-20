Gov. Polis announces 43rd state park, Sweetwater Lake

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announced the land around Sweetwater Lake in Garfield County will become Colorado's newest state park.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado is poised to christen its 43rd state park, with the recently acquired land in northeastern Garfield County set to boast a feature none of its fellow public lands in Colorado can claim.

Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday announced the federally owned land around Sweetwater Lake will not only become the latest state park, but is also set to become the first-of-its-kind state-federal partnership.

“[W]e look forward to working with our partners and Coloradans with the ultimate goal of adding Sweetwater Lake to Colorado’s world-class state park system for fun, conservation, education, and to support job growth for the region,” Polis said in a statement after the announcement.

According to a release, the partners "are now working to develop a long-term management plan to improve recreational facilities and maintain the unique character of the area."

The White River National Forest in August completed the acquisition of the 488-acre Sweetwater Lake Ranch near the Garfield-Eagle county line from environmental nonprofit The Conservation Fund. The organization originally purchased the land in 2020 through a loan from Great Outdoors Colorado and a fundraising campaign put on by the Eagle Valley Land Trust “to prevent any potential development” while the U.S. Forest Service waited for federal funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

