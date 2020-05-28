10 coordinated firework shows planned in El Paso County

Residents can tune to 5 radio stations for a coordinated concert with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — While Colorado Springs' annual 4th of July Symphony will not be held at Colorado Springs' Memorial Park this year, a new plan will have firework shows spread across El Paso County.

Firework displays are now planned to launch from 10 locations on the Fourth of July.

“Instead of a limited crowd being the only group to enjoy the holiday, residents will be able to stay home, stay healthy and continue to enjoy fireworks being displayed at [10] locations throughout the Pikes Peak Region,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

The event will continue the tradition of playing a patriotic concert, along with the fireworks, to be broadcast across the community as the night sky lights up.

Residents are encouraged to celebrate the Fourth of July “from their porch” and look to one of the ten locations displaying fireworks while tuning their radios to Sunny 106.3 FM, Y96.9 FM, KCME 88.7 FM, 92.9 Peak FM, or AM 740 KVOR to hear the concert broadcast.

> See a better map of the locations here.

Banning Lewis Ranch

Garden of the Gods Resort

Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch

James Irwin Charter Schools

Patty Jewett Golf Course

The Broadmoor

The Club at Flying Horse

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field

The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort

Fort Carson

"The Colorado Springs Philharmonic has been performing for the City’s residents on the 4th of July for 47 years and is pleased to continue this tradition in ways that will reach the broader community," said Philharmonic President & CEO Nathan Newbrough. "This year’s 4th of July – with sensational music and fireworks – is an opportunity to reach out to our neighbors across the region with beauty and excitement to celebrate the birth of our great nation."

> Visit CS4thofJuly.org for details about the festivities planned in El Paso County.