Colorado's Coors Banquet has a new look

Coors Banquet has been brewed for 5 generations only in Golden, Colorado.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Coors Banquet will have new look — for a limited time — that honors the brand's 149-year history in Colorado.

Coors announced Thursday (National Beer Day) its limited-edition "Coors Banquet Legacy Collection" can, bottle and packaging design.

The collection includes three cans that pay homage to the brand's values and history. Coors Banquet has only been brewed in Golden since 1873.

Coors said its Coors Banquet Legacy Collection will be available now through the end of June.

The brewer will also release a Coors Banquet x Huckberry Legacy line of co-branded apparel starting Thursday.

"Coors Banquet is not only an iconic American beer brand, but one that is committed to the guiding principles that established our legacy," said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing, Coors Family of Brands.

"With the release of this collection, we want to give everyone the opportunity to own a part of the Coors Banquet legacy by raising a can or wearing the merch in celebration of the one and only Banquet beer."

