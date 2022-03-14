x
Coors Brewery tour returns with 'enhanced experience'

After a two-year pause, Coors Brewery Tours are back with free samples throughout.

GOLDEN, Colo. — The Coors Brewery Tour is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Beginning on Friday, March 18, the Coors Brewery will host 90-minute tours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tours begin at 10 a.m. with the last tour leaving at 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols include proof of vaccination for guests age 6 and older and limited group sizes. Reservations for the Coors Brewery tour are required and can be made online.

Molson Coors said the brewery has made "enhancements to the tour facility and upgraded the tour format to enrich visitors’ overall experience."

Those enhancements include a new lounge, personal tour guides, free samples throughout the tour — as well as a final product sample at the end — and complimentary branded aluminum cups for guests.

"The enhanced tour highlights our amazing facility and its recent upgrades while also showcasing our history and passion for brewing," said Michelle Aldava, Molson Coors guest relations manager. "We are thrilled to reopen the Coors Brewery Tour and share this iconic experience with the public."

For more information on the Coors Brewery Tour and to make a reservation, visit CoorsBreweryTour.com.

Credit: Denver Business Journal
Credit: Molson Coors Brewing Company
Rendering of new upgrades at Coors Brewery in Golden, Colo.

