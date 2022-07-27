You can golf at Coors Field this October

A golf experience will set up at the Blake Street stadium for three days this autumn.

DENVER — Denver's baseball stadium will be transformed into a golf range this October.

Upper Deck Golf will set up at Coors Field from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23, turning the stadium into a "unique golfing experience."

Fans will be able to play a round of golf from the third deck inside the ballpark, the Colorado Rockies announced Wednesday.

Tee times will be available to the public for bookings on Sept. 14, however, fans can sign up for early access now at upperdeckgolfing.com/denver.

Upper Deck Golf has standard and VIP tee times for the event, with tee times available from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Tee times are offered in 2 to 12 player increments with prices starting at $84.99 per person.

A VIP experience includes free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges and complimentary food and beverage items.

The Rockies said additional details will be available a later date.

