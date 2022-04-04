Here are new foods to try at Coors Field this season

Aramark unveiled additions to its food offerings ahead of Rockies Opening Day.

DENVER — Ahead of the Colorado Rockies' home opener, Aramark unveiled on Monday its new Coors Field food offerings for the 2022 season.

The new offerings go from a twist on traditional ballpark sandwiches to an unlikely milkshake that includes peanut butter sauce and Cracker Jacks.

Without further ado, here are the rookies in the Coors Field food lineup for the 2022 season:

Elvis Shake

Aramark created a food program this year they're calling Dare to Pair, which they say "will celebrate unlikely, yet delicious, food combinations" across nine Major League Baseball (MLB) stadiums.

At Coors Field, they're offering the Elvis Shake.

It includes crème de banana, soft serve ice cream, peanut butter sauce, Cracker Jacks and candied bacon.

This concoction will be sold at the Helton Burger Shack in Section 153.

Denver Steak & Cheese Fries

Coors Field will have two new dishes this season that are a twist on typical ballpark sandwiches, Aramark says.

The first of those is Denver Steak & Cheese Fries.

This sandwich combines chopped sirloin, white queso sauce, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, steak sauce, pepper and onion blend, chopped scallions and fries.

It's available at Stands 134, 218, 243 and 330.

Louisiana Red Hot Chicken Sandwich

The other new sandwich is Louisiana Red Hot Chicken.

This includes spicy fried chicken breast, pickles, mayonnaise, a Louisiana Hot Sauce mix, lettuce, tomato and Louisiana bacon on a bun.

Get it at Stands 125, 144, 226, 239, 306 and 323.

In addition to new food offerings, Coors Field's Fan Favorite Express will feature AI self-checkout, with grab-and-go, touchless smart checkout devices.

