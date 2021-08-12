Coors to release its first full-strength spirit

"It’s made from a blend of Colorado single-malt whiskey and three bourbons, cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water."

GOLDEN, Colo. — Coors' first full-strength spirit will arrive in stores next month.

Molson Coors Beverage Company announced the debut of Five Trail — a blended American whiskey made with Coors malt and Rocky Mountain water.

Five Trail is set to be released Sept. 1 under the banner Coors Whiskey Co. in four initial markets: Colorado, Georgia, Nevada and New York.

Molson Coors said the 95-proof, ultra-premium whiskey, was distilled, blended and bottled in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Co. in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Made with "a blend of Colorado single-malt whiskey and three bourbons, cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water," Five Trail will carry a suggested retail price of $59.99.

“This is not just about acquiring a brand or working with a distiller on a blend,” said Kimberli Fox, Molson Coors’ marketing manager for wine and spirits. “This is a true collaboration that marries Colorado provenance with innovative distilling techniques of pioneering Kentucky-based distillers.”

The company said Coors Whiskey Co. has an opportunity to deliver limited-edition whiskeys with recipes that could change every year.

“While whiskey drinkers are a very loyal group, discovery is a key theme. They love to explore, expand their collections and try new things,” said Fox. “That makes this a very interesting place for us to play as a beverage company. Within whiskey, there’s so much rich territory to explore and you don’t have to stay within the confines of a singular consumer expectation.”

