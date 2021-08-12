Coors to release its first full-strength spirit

GOLDEN, Colo. — Coors' first full-strength spirit will arrive in stores next month.
Molson Coors Beverage Company announced the debut of Five Trail — a blended American whiskey made with Coors malt and Rocky Mountain water.
Five Trail is set to be released Sept. 1 under the banner Coors Whiskey Co. in four initial markets: Colorado, Georgia, Nevada and New York.
Molson Coors said the 95-proof, ultra-premium whiskey, was distilled, blended and bottled in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Co. in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Made with "a blend of Colorado single-malt whiskey and three bourbons, cut to proof with Rocky Mountain water," Five Trail will carry a suggested retail price of $59.99.
> Above video: How whiskey is made at a Longmont distillery.
“This is not just about acquiring a brand or working with a distiller on a blend,” said Kimberli Fox, Molson Coors’ marketing manager for wine and spirits. “This is a true collaboration that marries Colorado provenance with innovative distilling techniques of pioneering Kentucky-based distillers.”
The company said Coors Whiskey Co. has an opportunity to deliver limited-edition whiskeys with recipes that could change every year.
“While whiskey drinkers are a very loyal group, discovery is a key theme. They love to explore, expand their collections and try new things,” said Fox. “That makes this a very interesting place for us to play as a beverage company. Within whiskey, there’s so much rich territory to explore and you don’t have to stay within the confines of a singular consumer expectation.”
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.