Copper Mountain builds 70-foot-tall snow jump

Copper Mountain is hosting the Toyota Grand Prix and VISA Big Air events, and has built the first halfpipe in North America along with a 7-story big air jump.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — It’s been a strong start to the snow season in the mountains with snow piles getting bigger but at Copper Mountain, Loryn Roberson says they have perhaps the biggest piles of snow around.

“Behind me, we have a massive 70-foot big air jump,” said Roberson.

For the first time in five years, Copper Mountain is hosting a big air event and thanks to cold temperatures and a lot of snow, they have been able to build a massive 70-foot-tall jump out of snow for the VISA Big Air Event this weekend.

“The teams have been hard at work preparing this venue for a few weeks now,” said Roberson. “You can see behind me the VISA Big Air jump is over 70 feet high, which is about four giraffes stacked on top of each other.”

It’s located at the base of the resort in the Center Village and right next to the first halfpipe built in North America this season for the Toyota Grand Prix also happening this weekend.

“This halfpipe is Olympic standard," said Roberson. "It's 22-foot-high walls, 550 long and about 70 feet wide, so it’s massive."

The Toyota Grand Prix and VISA Big Air events run from Dec. 14 through Dec. 17 in the Center Village at Copper Mountain.

