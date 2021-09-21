21 Colorado corn mazes to explore this autumn

Grab the apple cider and sweater and get lost in a unique corn maze. We've found more than two dozen corn mazes across Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun, knows that corn mazes are where it’s at.

Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair share of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends.

9NEWS put together a handy map of corn mazes in Colorado. If you can’t see if below, click here.

Atwood

Baseggio Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

Located in Atwood near Sterling, the Baseggio Family Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opens at the end of September with haunted mazes beginning in mid-October.

Bennett

Mile High Farms

Just head east on I-70 from Denver and you can explore Mile High Farms' two corn mazes — large and mini — spread out over 11 acres and enjoy kids' bounce houses, antique tractor hay rides, farm animals and more.

Brighton

Johnson Farm and Apiary

The Johnson Farm opens Oct. 1 with a corn maze and fresh fall produce including watermelons, peppers, veggies, pickles, jams and breads.

Broomfield

Rock Creek Farm

Rock Creek Farm has more than nine miles of corn mazes featuring prehistoric dinosaurs. There are four patterns of different lengths and complexity ranging from a short and easy to an engaging 4.2 mile Spinosaurus-designed corn maze.

The Broomfield farm also has a 120-acre pumpkin patch as well as cornstalks, straw bales, gourds and Indian corn for purchase.

Cañon City

Diana's Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze

Diana's Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze is the oldest corn maze in Fremont County. The corn maze is just a short drive from Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Salida and Alamosa.

Erie

Anderson Farms

Colorado's longest-running 25-acre corn maze at Anderson Farms is open day and night and is never haunted. The corn maze has over eight miles of trails.

Anderson Farms grows over 70 different kinds of pumpkins, squash and gourds. and the massive pumpkin patch has gourds from $2 to $12.

Fort Collins

Bartels Farm

Bartels Farm's corn maze is hand-crafted with circles, dead ends and has more than one path to the exit. There's also a pumpkin patch, punkin chunkin, farm animals and hay rides.

Jack Lantern's Northern Colorado Corn Maze

The Jack Lantern's Corn Maze is a 40-acre corn maze for the young and the young at heart who want to navigate a twisted maze of confusion. Guests can also explore the maze on a scavenger hunt to receive a free small pumpkin.

Grand Junction

Studt's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

Grand Junction's Studt's Pumpkin Patch has 12 acres of pumpkins with 45 different varieties. The corn maze is 12 acres in size and has Farm Scene Tracks, Farm Treasure Hunt, and Farm Scene Investigation game cards.

Holyoke

Pumpkins and More A-maiz-ing Farm

Pumpkins and More A-Maiz-ing Farm has a corn maze, pumpkin patch, jumping inflatables, grain train and cow train, duck races, slides, swings, spider web, jumping pillow and more.

Hudson

Mazzotti Farms

Mazzotti Farms' corn maze and pumpkin patch will be open weekends in October with their annual pumpkin patch and corn maze.

Johnstown

Hankins Farms

Hankins Farms has a new corn maze and fall activities. The corn maze has a "Farm Scene Investigation" game and the farm's pumpkin patch has gourds from $2 to $12.

Lafayette

Cottonwood Farm

Located just north of Lafayette, Cottonwood Farm has a corn maze, straw bale maze, pumpkins and fall produce and offers wagon rides.

LaSalle

Fritzler Farm Park

With over 15 attractions including a mega-sized corn maze, the Fritzler Family Farm, is known across Colorado. Located seven miles south of Greeley or 22 miles north of Brighton on Highway 85, Frizler Farm Park is known for its massive corn maze designs each fall.

This year, the corn maze honors the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that builds mortgage-free smart homes for injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers also aids surviving first responder spouses with young children by paying off their mortgages.

Ticket information is available at FritzlerMaze.com or ScreamAcres.net as well as info on group discounts, fundraising opportunities, team building and company parties.

Littleton

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms has a seven-acre corn maze that can be viewed from a 15-foot tall illuminated bridge. Visitors under the age of 10 can explore the corn mini-maze.

Thornton

Haunted Field of Screams

The Haunted Field of Screams is Colorado’s largest haunted attraction where terror grows fresh every year. Backing the famously haunted Riverdale Road in Thornton, the attraction offers the longest immersive haunt experience that includes a walk through acres of corn field, encounters with multiple haunted houses and a ride down to the Riverdale Gates of Hell. This attraction is not recommended for children.

Maize in the City

Maize in the City has a large 20-acre corn maze, which takes a minimum of 40 minutes to complete, as well as a mini corn maze built just for kids.

The Thornton attraction also has a pumpkin patch and fall activities including a corn launcher, sand art, barrel ride, hay bale maze, playground and photo opportunities.

Olathe

DeVries Fruit & Veggies

Olathe's DeVries Fruit and Veggies Roadstand Stand has a huge corn maze and pumpkin patch, plus Palisade peaches, Olathe Sweet corn, roasted green chilies and more.

Parker

Flat Acres Farm

There are activities for the whole family at Flat Acres Farm including a corn maze, hay bale maze, duck races, tractor rides, bounce houses, corn hole, giant jumping pillow, petting zoo and more.

Platteville

Miller Farms

Miller Farms' Fall Harvest Festival is open daily through mid-November with a corn maze, petting zoo, antique alley, tractor ride and more.

Wiggins

Pope Farms Corn MAiZE & Pumpkin Patch

The corn maze at Pope Farms is 10-acres and turns into a haunted maze on weekend nights in October, plus there's a huge pumpkin patch too.

Do you know of a corn maze in Colorado we're missing? Share with us.

