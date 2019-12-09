COLORADO, USA — Summer is great, but anyone who loves leaves, apple cider, sweaters and some good old-fashioned fun knows that corn mazes are where it’s at.

Luckily, Colorado has more than its fair of these fall treats, which also happen to come with sweet pumpkin patches and amazing corn mazes, great local food and all sorts of activities that will make you wish this season never ends.

Located in Atwood (near Sterling), the Baseggio Family Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze opens at the end of September with haunted mazes beginning in mid-October.

Historic Bromley Farm – Brighton

The Bromley Farm Festival features a corn maze, huge pumpkin patch, local food from LoHi Steakbar, local craft beer from Big Choice Brewery and lots of family-friendly activities, plus the Colorado Ninja Challenge is happening on weekends in October.

Rock Creek Farm – Broomfield

In addition to over 6 miles of corn mazes, Rock Creek Farm has over 100 acres of U-Pick-Em pumpkin farms.

Diana's Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze – Cañon City

Diana's Pumpkin Patch Corn Maze is the oldest corn maze in Fremont County. The corn maze is just a short drive from Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Salida and Alamosa.

Anderson Farms – Erie

Anderson Farm's giant corn maze is 25 acres, with over 8 miles of trails.

Something From The Farm – Fort Collins

After exploring the corn maze at Something From The Farm you can search for the perfect pumpkin and visit the Country Store for decorative fall items, cider, snacks, popcorn, jams and winter squashes.

The Bartels Farm – Fort Collins

Bartels Farm's corn maze is hand-crafted with circles, dead ends and has more than one path to the exit. There's also a pumpkin patch and punkin chunkin.

Moon Farm – Fruita

Moon Farm has a Haunted Straw Maze and a Lil-Kids Corn Maze, plus hayrides, a haunted house and creepy clown house.

Studt’s Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze – Grand Junction

One of the biggest corn mazes on the Western Slope is Studt's Pumpkin Patch, which also features hay rides, pony rides, pumpkin jump and more.

The A-Maiz-ing Farm has a huge pumpkin patch, corn maze, jumping inflatables, grain train and cow train, pedal carts, duck races, pallet maze, slides, swings, spider web, jumping pillow and more!

Mazzotti Farms – Hudson

Mazzotti Farms Greenhouse, Farmers' Market & Pumpkin Patch will be open weekends in October with their annual pumpkin patch and corn maze!

Hankins Farms – Johnstown

Hankins Farms' corn maze features a "Farm Scene Investigation" whodunit game, plus there's a pumpkin patch, games, scavenger hunt and more.

Cottonwood Farms – Lafayette

Located just north of Lafayette, Cottonwood Farms has a corn maze, straw bale maze, pumpkins and fall produce and offers wagon rides.

Fritzler Farm Park – LaSalle

With over 15 attractions including a mega-sized corn maze, the Fritzler Family Farm, located south of Greeley, is known across the Colorado. The Fritzler Family is known for creating unique corn maze designs each year.

Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms – Littleton

Chatfield Farms' has a 7-acre corn maze that can be viewed from two 15-foot tall illuminated bridges. If you're feeling brave, you can explore the maze after dark with only a glow stick.

The Johnson Farm in Lochbuie east of Brighton has a great corn maze as well as fresh fall produce including watermelons, peppers, veggies, pickles, jams and breads.

Olathe's DeVries will have a huge corn maze and pumpkin patch, plus Palisade peaches, Olathe Sweet corn, roasted green chilies and more.

Flat Acres Farm – Parker

There's activities for the whole family at Flat Acres Farm including a corn maze, kids hay bale maze, duck races, tractor rides, bounce houses, corn hole, giant jumping pillow, petting zoo and more.

Miller Farms – Plateville

Miller Farms' Fall Harvest Festival is open daily through mid-November with a corn maze, petting zoo, antique alley, tractor ride and more.

Haunted Field of Screams – Thornton

Colorado's largest "scream park" has four terrifying haunted attractions in a 30-acre corn field which will prey on guest's innermost fears.

Maize in the City – Thornton

Maize in the City has a large 20-acre corn maze, which takes a minimum of 40 minutes to complete, as well as a mini corn maze built just for kids.

Harvest Farm, located just north of Fort Collins, has a corn maze, mini maze, wagon rides, petting zoo, obstacle course, roping arena and much more.

The corn maze at Pope Farms is 10-acres and it turns into a haunted maze on weekend nights in October, plus there's a huge pumpkin patch too.

Weathers Family Farms – Yuma

Weathers Family Farms has a new pork-themed corn maze design. Head just east of Yuma on weekends this October.









