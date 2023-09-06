Denver sandwich shop closes after 25 years

The cafe is the latest Denver restaurant to close this year including Hard Rock Cafe, Blake Street Tavern, Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, and Piccolo.

DENVER — A sandwich and bakery restaurant has permanently closed its doors on Denver's 16th Street Mall.

Corner Bakery Cafe has closed after 25 years at the Denver Pavilions shopping center on the downtown mall.

The restaurant said its final day of operations was Aug. 31.

Corner Bakery still operates cafes at 17th and Stout Streets in downtown Denver, 56th and Tower Road in Green Valley Ranch, SouthGlenn in Centennial, and in Highlands Ranch.

The restaurant is the latest 16th Street Mall business to close this year including Hard Rock Cafe, McDonald's and Starbucks. Hard Rock Cafe closed in July after 25 years at the Denver Pavilions shopping center.

Other Denver restaurants to close this year inlude Blake Street Tavern, Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, and Piccolo.

Denver sports bar Blake Street Tavern permanently closed its doors in early April. The tavern, which opened in 2003, had been a favorite near Coors Field near downtown Denver in the Five Points neighborhood.

Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, located at 21st Street and Lawrence Street in downtown Denver, announced it closed April 18.

Italian and Mexican restaurant Piccolo closed on April 30 after 50 years of operation in southeast Denver, on South Monaco Parkway, near Interstate 25 and Hampden Avenue.

