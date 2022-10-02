Everything you need to know about Country Jam this weekend

Colorado's largest country music festival returns to the Western Slope this weekend.

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!

Country Jam weekend is finally here.

Now in its 30th year, County Jam is known as one of the top country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the biggest country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.

The festival runs from Thursday, June 23, to Saturday, June 25, at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction.

The full country music lineup includes Chris Janson, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Lainey Wilson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Jo Dee Messina, Boy Named Banjo, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Jordan Rowe, Tyler Braden and more.

Schedule

Thursday, June 23

Eric Church

Chris Janson

Lainey Wilson

Jo Dee Messina

Boy Named Banjo

King Calaway

Nolan Sotillo

Tiera Kennedy

Friday, June 24

Miranda Lambert

Riley Green

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

Jordan Rowe

Lily Rose

Frank Ray

Saturday, June 25

Tim McGraw

Chris Lane

Lonestar

Blanco Brown

Tyler Braden

Tigirlily

Drew Baldridge

Tickets

Single-day tickets, three-day passes, VIP tickets, and student tickets are available at CountryJam.com.

Camping

A variety of campsite options are available as well as port-o-potty rentals.

Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.

For tickets and festival information, visit CountryJam.com.

