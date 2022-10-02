Everything you need to know about Country Jam this weekend

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!
Country Jam weekend is finally here.
Now in its 30th year, County Jam is known as one of the top country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the biggest country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.
The festival runs from Thursday, June 23, to Saturday, June 25, at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw are among the headliners of the three-day country music festival near Grand Junction.
The full country music lineup includes Chris Janson, Riley Green, Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Lainey Wilson, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Jo Dee Messina, Boy Named Banjo, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Jordan Rowe, Tyler Braden and more.
Schedule
Thursday, June 23
- Eric Church
- Chris Janson
- Lainey Wilson
- Jo Dee Messina
- Boy Named Banjo
- King Calaway
- Nolan Sotillo
- Tiera Kennedy
Friday, June 24
- Miranda Lambert
- Riley Green
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
- Caleb Lee Hutchinson
- Jordan Rowe
- Lily Rose
- Frank Ray
Saturday, June 25
- Tim McGraw
- Chris Lane
- Lonestar
- Blanco Brown
- Tyler Braden
- Tigirlily
- Drew Baldridge
Tickets
Single-day tickets, three-day passes, VIP tickets, and student tickets are available at CountryJam.com.
Camping
A variety of campsite options are available as well as port-o-potty rentals.
Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.
For tickets and festival information, visit CountryJam.com.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.