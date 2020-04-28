Country Jam canceled in 2020

The next festival on Colorado's Western Slope will be held June 17 to June 21, 2021.

MACK, Colo. — Colorado's largest country music festival will no longer take place in 2020.

"We regret to inform you that Country Jam 2020 will no longer be taking place this year," reads a Country Jam statement. "We always want to stay true to the core spirit of our events, and given the current factors at play, we didn’t see a path forward to producing the festival you all know and love."

The 2020 festival was scheduled to run Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21 at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.

Customers who purchased festival tickets through the Country Jam ticketing page can either transfer their ticket to next year’s festival or request a refund beginning Friday, May 1 at CountryJam.com.

The next Country Jam will be held June 17 to June 20, 2021.

Canceled Country Jam 2020 Schedule

Thursday, June 18

Kane Brown

Craig Morgan

Blanco Brown

Lainey Wilson

Friday, June 19

Dan + Shay

Dustin Lynch

Jo Dee Messina

Kyle Daniel

Stephanie Quayle

Saturday, June 20

Carrie Underwood

Ashley McBryde

Tanya Tucker

Sunday, June 21

Toby Keith

Clay Walker

Mitchaell Tenpenny

The Cadillac Three

Now in its 29th year in Mack, Colorado, County Jam is known as one of the premier country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the top country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.

Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.

For festival information, visit CountryJam.com.