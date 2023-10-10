Colorado's largest country music festival announces 2024 lineup

Colorado’s largest country music festival will feature Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll and Thomas Rhett next summer.

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans can start planning for next summer with Country Jam Colorado music festival announcing its 2024 lineup.

Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll and Thomas Rhett are among the headliners of the three-day festival near Grand Junction.

The full lineup includes Flatland Cavalry, Koe Wetzel, Lee Brice, The Bellamy Brother, Craig Morgan, Saywer Brown, Jackson Dean, Jake Worthington, Priscilla Block, Meg Mcree, Dalton Dover, Harper O’Neill and more.

The 2024 festival will be held from Thursday, June 20 through Saturday, June 22 at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.

An alumni presale takes place starting Monday, Oct. 16. Tickets and camping will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 20 at CountryJam.com. The lowest price general admission ticket starts out at $165, with prices going up starting Dec. 15.

Now in its 32nd year, Country Jam is known as one of the premier country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the top country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.

“We always want to deliver the best possible overall experience and caliber of talent we can for the fans, whether it’s a first-time festival or a thirty-plus year old festival like Colorado,” said Gil Cunningham, president and CEO of Neste Live!, a joint venture of Live Nation. “We have added premium options this year to Colorado in addition to the offerings fans have come to expect. There’s quite literally something for everyone.”

The exact schedule has yet to be finalized.