Here's who's playing at Country Jam in Colorado this weekend

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!
Country Jam weekend is finally here.
Now in its 31st year, County Jam is known as one of the top country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the biggest country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.
The festival runs from Thursday to Saturday at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.
Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of the Western Slope festival.
The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan Wade, Tracy Byrd, Ian Munsick, Randall King, Runaway Jane, Eddie Montgomery, Shane Profitt and more.
Schedule
Thursday, June 22
- Jason Aldean
- Dustin Lynch
- Morgan Wade
- Randall King
- Chase McDaniel
- Jake Hoot
- Ella Langley
- Colby Acuff
Friday, June 23
- Blake Shelton
- Lainey Wilson
- Tracy Byrd
- Runaway Jane
- John Morgan
- Ashley Cooke
- George Birge
Saturday, June 24
- Cody Johnson
- Whiskey Myers
- Ian Munsick
- Eddie Montgomery
- Shane Profitt
- Grace Tyler
- Chris Colston
- Patrick Murphy
Tickets
Single-day tickets, three-day passes, VIP tickets, and student tickets are available at CountryJam.com.
Camping
A variety of campsite options are available as well as port-o-potty rentals.
Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.
For tickets and festival information, visit CountryJam.com.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.