Here's who's playing at Country Jam in Colorado this weekend

Colorado's largest country music festival returns to the Western Slope this weekend.

MACK, Colorado — Country music fans, rejoice!

Country Jam weekend is finally here.

Now in its 31st year, County Jam is known as one of the top country music festivals in the United States. More than 15 of the biggest country music acts in the nation visit the festival at Jam Ranch outside of Grand Junction each summer.

The festival runs from Thursday to Saturday at Jam Ranch in Mack, Colorado.

Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton and Cody Johnson are among the headliners of the Western Slope festival.

The full lineup includes Dustin Lynch, Lainey Wilson, Whiskey Myers, Morgan Wade, Tracy Byrd, Ian Munsick, Randall King, Runaway Jane, Eddie Montgomery, Shane Profitt and more.

Schedule

Thursday, June 22

Jason Aldean

Dustin Lynch

Morgan Wade

Randall King

Chase McDaniel

Jake Hoot

Ella Langley

Colby Acuff

Friday, June 23

Blake Shelton

Lainey Wilson

Tracy Byrd

Runaway Jane

John Morgan

Ashley Cooke

George Birge

Saturday, June 24

Cody Johnson

Whiskey Myers

Ian Munsick

Eddie Montgomery

Shane Profitt

Grace Tyler

Chris Colston

Patrick Murphy

Tickets

Single-day tickets, three-day passes, VIP tickets, and student tickets are available at CountryJam.com.

Camping

A variety of campsite options are available as well as port-o-potty rentals.

Mack, Colorado, is located about 260 miles west of Denver.

For tickets and festival information, visit CountryJam.com.

