Here's how you can 'glamp' in a covered wagon

The River Run Resort in Granby has covered wagons that people can camp in.

GRANBY, Colo. — The camping season is underway in Colorado and in the mountain town of Granby, located about two hours west of Denver.

And you don't need a tent, RV or cabin, now there’s a way to get away from it all by getting back to the old days.

Dave Huber is the general manager at the River Run Resort and said along with the RVs and cabins people can now stay in covered wagons that look like they just rolled right out of the Old West.

"This one is truly unique,” said Huber. “It fits our setting of being in Colorado and the west."

There are seven Conestoga wagons that on the outside look like Old West prairie schooners but on the inside have been built for comfort.

“You can choose a king bed which is more like a hotel type suit,” said Huber. “They have air conditioning, a double canopy, the craftsmanship is through the roof.”

The wagons start at around $180 a night and should be available for rent in early this month. They can fit two to four people.