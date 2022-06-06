CSU Spur opening second of 3 buildings in Denver

CSU Spur is a new year-round campus with daily demonstrations and educational programs that are open to the public.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) is putting the finishing touches on the second facility to open at its new campus in Denver.

CSU will hold grand opening celebrations this week at the new Terra building at CSU Spur, a first-of-its-kind public campus at the National Western Center.

CSU Spur will be made up of three buildings that are open to the public and offer education opportunities for all grade-levels and a chance for people to watch professionals at work.

Terra — the second facility to open at CSU Spur — has a focus on connecting the public with food and agriculture innovation.

The 60,000-square-foot Terra building features a living wall and vertical gardens, food research and development labs, an expansive test kitchen that doubles as a site for community cooking classes, a rooftop greenhouse and green roof gardens, learning labs for K-12 students, high-tech growth chambers that produce vegetable crops indoors, and places for kids to play and get hands-on with learning, according to CSU.

The public is invited to a series of free events at CSU Spur, near Interstate 70 and Interstate 25, including a Kids Day on Friday, June 10, and a Community, Friends, and Family Day in collaboration with the National Western Center on Saturday, June 11.

Grand opening & ribbon cutting



Wednesday, June 8 - 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kids Day at Terra

Friday, June 10 - 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Curious kids of all ages are invited to taste-test foods, paint with plant-based watercolors, visit the CSU Bug Zoo, and visit the Vida building to see Spur’s horses, veterinarians at work, and play in the vet clinic.

Community, Family & Friends Day

Saturday, June 11 - 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Fun activities, community art project, new greenhouses, interactive exhibits, on-view labs and kitchen and amazing views of downtown Denver from the Terra rooftop.

Activities are free and open to the public and will be hosted at CSU Spur at 4817 National Western Drive and parking is free in Lot N.

Terra at CSU Spur 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

“Terra provides a chance for visitors to connect with the scientists and businesses touching every step in the food system, from growing food to developing new food products, all with an eye toward innovation and sustainability,” said Jocelyn Hittle, the CSU System’s assistant vice chancellor for CSU Spur.

CSU hopes Terra will connect urban and rural communities around food and agriculture, with the goal of encouraging people from all backgrounds to work together to feed the world.

CSU Spur opened its first building, Vida, showcasing human and animal health, in January 2022, and will open the final building, Hydro, dedicated to water, in January 2023.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.