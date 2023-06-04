CU Boulder to host its 75th annual Conference on World Affairs

Held from April 12-14, the event is free and open to students, faculty, and the general public.

BOULDER, Colo. — In its 75th year, the Conference on World Affairs (CWA) is making its return to the CU Boulder campus.

Being held from April 12-14, the Conference this year has a three-day lineup of in-person and livestreamed events focused on a variety of topics surrounding the global climate crisis.

Of the 34 CWA events, some notable events include:

Keynote speaker James Balog, global environmental photographer, mountaineer and subject of the Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning film Chasing Ice

Keynote speaker Rose Marcario, former CEO and president of Patagonia Inc., outdoor retailer focused on minimizing climate impacts

Panel: Colorado River Crisis: Where Do We Go From Here?

Panel: Democracy in Hotter Times

Furthermore, a beloved tradition of the Conference, "Ebert Interruptus" is a three-day event showcasing a film along with in-depth analysis. Hosted by film critic and author Josh Larsen, the 2023 event will screen a 2019 Macedonian documentary film, Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov.

Two free jazz concerts featuring students and faculty will also be conducted in Macky Auditorium on Wednesday (4/12) and Thursday (4/13) night.

Those interested in attending CWA 2023 (in person or virtually) are encouraged to register at no cost to receive conference/schedule updates.

To see the full 2023 schedule of events, you can visit the Conference on World Affairs website.

