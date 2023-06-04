CU Boulder to host its 75th annual Conference on World Affairs

BOULDER, Colo. — In its 75th year, the Conference on World Affairs (CWA) is making its return to the CU Boulder campus.
Being held from April 12-14, the Conference this year has a three-day lineup of in-person and livestreamed events focused on a variety of topics surrounding the global climate crisis.
Of the 34 CWA events, some notable events include:
- Keynote speaker James Balog, global environmental photographer, mountaineer and subject of the Oscar-nominated and Emmy award-winning film Chasing Ice
- Keynote speaker Rose Marcario, former CEO and president of Patagonia Inc., outdoor retailer focused on minimizing climate impacts
- Panel: Colorado River Crisis: Where Do We Go From Here?
- Panel: Democracy in Hotter Times
Furthermore, a beloved tradition of the Conference, "Ebert Interruptus" is a three-day event showcasing a film along with in-depth analysis. Hosted by film critic and author Josh Larsen, the 2023 event will screen a 2019 Macedonian documentary film, Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov.
Two free jazz concerts featuring students and faculty will also be conducted in Macky Auditorium on Wednesday (4/12) and Thursday (4/13) night.
Those interested in attending CWA 2023 (in person or virtually) are encouraged to register at no cost to receive conference/schedule updates.
To see the full 2023 schedule of events, you can visit the Conference on World Affairs website.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.