Día de Los Muertos celebrations across Colorado

The traditional Mexican holiday honors and celebrates loved ones who have died.

COLORADO, USA — In Latino culture, Día de Los Muertos celebrates friends, family, and loved ones who have passed away. The two-day holiday is a time to get together and honor their lives with memories, mementos, food and more.

Those who celebrate build ofrendas (altars) that hold photos of the people in their lives who have passed.

If you're looking to celebrate or learn more about the rich Mexican tradition, here are a few Día de Los Muertos celebrations happening in Colorado.

Re:Vision

The nonprofit is hosting a Pan de 0 (Bread of the Dead) cooking class. Pan de Muerto is a traditional Mexican bread made in the weeks leading up to Día de los Muertos.

Re:Vision's promoturas will teach participants how to make Pan de Muerto and the symbolism being the bread, the holiday, and altars. Tickets are $5.

When: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: RISE Westwood

3738 Morrison Rd. Denver, CO 80219

> Register here.

Servicios de La Raza

Colorado's largest Latino serving nonprofit is helping host an annual Día de Los Muertos Celebration. They are inviting the community to build their own 'ofrenda' or altar. They ask that you bring flowers and candles. There will be storytelling, sugar skull decorating, and family friendly activities.

When: Nov. 1, 2021 beginning at 4 p.m.

Where: Troy Chavez Peace Garden

3825 Shoshone St, Denver, CO 80211

4 p.m. Gather at Troy Chavez Peace Garden

5:15 p.m. Procession from the Garden to La Raza Park

6:30 p.m. Danza, Ceremony, Music, Storytelling Mariachi, and food at La Raza Park

Denver Botanic Gardens

This will be the 10th anniversary of the Gardens' celebration of the holiday. It will include onsite and offsite/virtual offerings.

The community is invited to celebrate the holiday with activities, a mercado (market), and related events. The mercado will showcase artist vendors from Colorado selling their Día de Los Muertos original art pieces, prints, folk art, jewelry, t-shirt designs and more.

Tickets are $15 for adults, free for members. Kids 15 and under can attend for free.

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens

1007 York St. Denver, CO 80206

> More details here.

Art District on Santa Fe

The public is invited to the three day event as part of Denver Arts Week(end).

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The community is invited to pick up a free altar kit to build your own altar at home. Altar kits will be available for pick up at the lot north of Su Teatro (721 Santa Fe Dr.) There will be 400 kits available.

Sunday, Nov. 1 from 5:15 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Memorial projections of loved ones via Night Lights Denver on the Arapahoe Street side of the Daniels & Fisher Tower at 1601 Arapahoe St. on the 16th Street Mall.

Friday, Nov. 5 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Memorial projections of loved ones in-person during the First Friday Art Walk

Grace Gallery at 877 Santa Fe Dr.

> More details here.

Old Town Square at Fort Collins

The BIPOC Alliance is hosting this celebration and plans to morph the Old Town Square State into a community altar. You can submit photos, videos, messages to be projected at the altar here.

When: Friday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Old Town Square Fort Collins, CO 80524

Village Exchange Center

The nonprofit is hosting a four-day family-friendly gathering to celebrate the holiday. COVID-19 protocols will be in place. 9Health with be providing COVID-19 and flu vaccines for the community during the event. Tickets are $10.

When: Saturday, Oct. 30 - Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Village Exchange Center

1609 Havana Street, Aurora, CO 80010

> More details here.

Lake County Public Library

The Lake County Public Library if encouraging the community to celebrate and learn more about the holiday with take home sugar skull kits for all ages.

When: Friday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. - Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Where: Lake County Public Library

1115 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461

> More details here.