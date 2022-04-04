Dave Chappelle announces surprise shows in Denver

Comedy Works said the 6 shows have a strict "no cell phones allowed" rule.

DENVER — Dave Chappelle will perform in Denver on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Chappelle will perform a total of six shows at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

Denver's Comedy Works announced the surprise performances Monday morning. Tickets for the shows were on sale as of Monday at 10:30 a.m. at ComedyWorks.com. Tickets cost $156.

"This is a strict no cell phones allowed show," said a statement from Comedy Works. "Please leave your phones in your cars or at home. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat-down. Anyone caught with a phone inside the venue will be immediately."

Chappelle has talked about his no cellphone policy in the past.

"There’s a lot of reasons,” said Chapelle. "One, it became a thing where I’d walk on stage, I’d see a sea of cellphones, so I knew that anything in the room, I was saying to everybody, whether they were in the room or not, which is not an empowering feeling as a comedian."

“The other thing is comedians need an element of surprise, so if someone sees a joke that I’m doing, then I’ve got to do whole new jokes that I couldn’t write fast enough.”

Comedy Works announced in March it no longer requires proof of vaccination or negative tests to attend its shows. The club, which operates venues in downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center, said face coverings will remain optional.

