'Saturday Night Live' alum to perform in downtown Denver

DENVER — David Spade's national comedy tour will continue across the United States this autumn with a stop planned in Colorado.
The "Catch Me Inside Tour" will bring the "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Tommy Boy" star to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Oct. 15, 2022.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are $45 to $75 plus applicable fees and will be sold at ParamountDenver.com.
Spade is known for his five-year run on NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" and his Emmy Award-nominated role as Dennis Finch on "Just Shoot Me."
Catch Me Inside Tour
- Friday, Sept. 16 - Phoenix, AZ
- Thursday, Sept. 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Friday, Sept. 23 - Orlando, FL
- Saturday, Sept. 24 - Tampa, FL
- Friday, Oct. 14 - Boise, ID
- Saturday, Oct. 15 - Denver, CO
- Friday, Oct. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK
- Saturday, Oct. 22 - San Antonio, TX
