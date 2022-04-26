'Saturday Night Live' alum to perform in downtown Denver

David Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

DENVER — David Spade's national comedy tour will continue across the United States this autumn with a stop planned in Colorado.

The "Catch Me Inside Tour" will bring the "Saturday Night Live" alum and "Tommy Boy" star to Denver's Paramount Theatre on Oct. 15, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are $45 to $75 plus applicable fees and will be sold at ParamountDenver.com.

Spade is known for his five-year run on NBC’s "Saturday Night Live" and his Emmy Award-nominated role as Dennis Finch on "Just Shoot Me."

Catch Me Inside Tour

Friday, Sept. 16 - Phoenix, AZ

Thursday, Sept. 22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL

Friday, Sept. 23 - Orlando, FL

Saturday, Sept. 24 - Tampa, FL

Friday, Oct. 14 - Boise, ID

Saturday, Oct. 15 - Denver, CO

Friday, Oct. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK

Saturday, Oct. 22 - San Antonio, TX

JUST ANNOUNCED: @DavidSpade: CATCH ME INSIDE is coming to Paramount Theatre on October 15! Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10AM.

🎟: https://t.co/6MOPe1968l pic.twitter.com/h1Bcq5iQoj — Paramount Denver (@paramountdenver) April 25, 2022

