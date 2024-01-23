Denver Center adds 6 musicals to 2024 Broadway lineup

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts schedule is getting even bigger in 2024.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DPCA) Broadway & Cabaret announced seven added attractions to its 2023/24 season.
"Jesus Christ Superstar," "Chicago," "Hairspray," "Shrek The Musical," "The Cher Show," "Disney's Frozen" and "The Improvised Shakespeare Company" will be performed at the Denver Performing Arts Complex in downtown Denver next year.
"Disney's Frozen" previously made its pre-Broadway engagement at Denver's Buell Theatre in 2017.
DCPA ticket subscribers will receive priority access to purchase tickets. Both the subscriber pre-sale and public on-sale will be announced at a later date.
Jesus Christ Superstar
- Buell Theatre
- Jan. 23-28, 2024
- Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new production of the musical hit.
Chicago
- Buell Theatre
- Jan. 30 - Feb. 4, 2024
- Celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Improvised Shakespeare Company
- Garner Galleria Theatre
- Feb. 7 - March 31, 2024
- Spontaneous comedy featuring the language and themes of William Shakespeare.
Hairspray
- Buell Theatre
- March 5-10, 2024
- 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad can't stop the beat in 1960s Baltimore.
Shrek the Musical
- Buell Theatre
- March 14-17, 2024
- Broadway musical hit based on DreamWorks' 2001 animated film.
The Cher Show
- Buell Theatre
- May 3-5, 2024
- Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.
Disney's Frozen
- Buell Theatre
- June 19-30, 2024
- Made its pre-Broadway engagement at Buell Theatre in 2017.
