Denver Center adds 6 musicals to 2024 Broadway lineup

"Disney's Frozen" will return to Denver for the first time since its pre-Broadway engagement in 2017.

DENVER — The Denver Center for the Performing Arts schedule is getting even bigger in 2024.

Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DPCA) Broadway & Cabaret announced seven added attractions to its 2023/24 season.

"Jesus Christ Superstar," "Chicago," "Hairspray," "Shrek The Musical," "The Cher Show," "Disney's Frozen" and "The Improvised Shakespeare Company" will be performed at the Denver Performing Arts Complex in downtown Denver next year.

"Disney's Frozen" previously made its pre-Broadway engagement at Denver's Buell Theatre in 2017.

DCPA ticket subscribers will receive priority access to purchase tickets. Both the subscriber pre-sale and public on-sale will be announced at a later date.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Buell Theatre

Jan. 23-28, 2024

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new production of the musical hit.

Chicago

Buell Theatre

Jan. 30 - Feb. 4, 2024

Celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Improvised Shakespeare Company

Garner Galleria Theatre

Feb. 7 - March 31, 2024

Spontaneous comedy featuring the language and themes of William Shakespeare.

Hairspray

Buell Theatre

March 5-10, 2024

16-year-old Tracy Turnblad can't stop the beat in 1960s Baltimore.

Shrek the Musical

Buell Theatre

March 14-17, 2024

Broadway musical hit based on DreamWorks' 2001 animated film.

The Cher Show

Buell Theatre

May 3-5, 2024

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

Disney's Frozen

Buell Theatre

June 19-30, 2024

Made its pre-Broadway engagement at Buell Theatre in 2017.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.