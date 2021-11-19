DCPA holiday shows, 'Dear Evan Hansen' are back in Denver

Essential to the holiday season in Denver, "A Christmas Carol" returns for the first time in 3 years.

DENVER — Tickets for three beloved Denver holiday-season productions, and a mega-hit Broadway musical, are about to go on sale.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) announced that tickets for "A Christmas Carol," "Camp Christmas," "The Hip Hop Nutcracker," and "Dear Evan Hansen" will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 24.

“It is with great excitement that we are able to invite audiences to purchase tickets for productions this holiday season,” said Janice Sinden, DCPA President & CEO.

“These experiences are the perfect example of the spectrum of programming that the DCPA brings to the community. From a gorgeous theatrical mainstay to an over-the-top nontraditional adventure or a Tony-award winning Broadway show, we can't wait to welcome audiences eager to come together.”

"A Christmas Carol" is returning after three long years to the newly-renovated Wolf Theatre. The popular Denver production was postponed in 2019 for theater reconstruction and canceled due to the pandemic in 2020. "A Christmas Carol" opens Friday, Nov. 19.

Also returning is the new, bigger outdoor-indoor "Camp Christmas" immersive experience at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. "Camp Christmas" will expand across six acres of campy fun with new holiday-themed experiences, base camp and fairy bars, and family-friendly activities.

The winner of six Tony Awards, "Dear Evan Hansen" will make its second visit to Denver's Buell Theatre beginning May 31, 2022.

Camp Christmas

Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park

Nov. 18, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022

A Christmas Carol

Wolf Theatre

Nov. 19 - Dec. 26, 2021

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Buell Theatre

Nov. 19 - 20, 2021

Dear Evan Hansen

Buell Theatre

May 31 - June 5, 2022

Tickets for "A Christmas Carol," "Camp Christmas," "The Hip Hop Nutcracker," and "Dear Evan Hansen" go on sale on Friday, Sept. 24 at DenverCenter.org, 303-893-4100 or at the Bonfils Theatre Complex lobby near the intersection of Speer and Arapahoe in downtown Denver.

A reminder, all patrons over than 12 years old must be fully vaccinated before attending performances and masks are required. You can review the DCPA vaccination and mask policy online here.

